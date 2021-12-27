Nwosu’s arrest: Church invasion can worsen security challenges ― Bishop

The Archbishop, Anglican Province of Owerri, Most Reverend Dr David Onuoha has said that the recent invasion of the Nigerian Police into St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama Obaire to arrest Uche Nwosu a former government official in Imo State could worsen security challenges in the country.

Uche Nwosu who was a Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha was arrested on 26th December during church service in Imo State.

Most Reverend Onuoha in a statement said the officiating priest had barely concluded the celebration and administration of the Holy Eucharist, ready for the end of year thanksgiving when armed men stormed the church.

He said the church is disturbed that worshippers were greatly frightened, worried, confused, and completely disorganised by the presence of heavily armed security operatives in the church service thereby disrupting the worship of God’s people.

“Much as we are not concerned or interested in the reason for this invasion, which is unprecedented in the more than 160 years history of the church in this state, we are gravely worried and disturbed that worshippers were greatly frightened, worried, confused, and completely disorganized by the presence of heavily armed security operatives in the church service thereby disrupting the worship of God’s people.

“That the police jumped inside the church in a Gestapo style when the service was in full session is reprehensible, primitive, and highly condemnable.

“We are at a great loss why the police decided to throw caution to the winds and completely ignore internationally acclaimed rules of engagement and civility in this matter.

“The sporadic gunshots outside the church building sent worshippers scampering in different directions, signaling an abrupt and chaotic end of the Service”, he said.

He, therefore, said, “while the church is in support of and have always been praying for the success of our security personnel in the daunting task and challenge of securing lives and property in our dear state and every effort at bringing the perpetrators/sponsors of this crime against humanity to book no matter how highly placed, we warn that such acts as the one in issue are capable of worsening the security challenges we are currently facing”.

The Bishop said the Church will in the next few days engage the Nigerian Police in a dialogue to understand the reasons behind the invasion and how to avoid a repeat.

