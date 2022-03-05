Nwosu, Okorocha’s men make APC Convention Sub-Committee list  

By Collins Nnabuife, Abuja   
UCHE Nwosu a former governorship candidate, and other members of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are allies of former governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha, have been appointed into the APC National Convention Sub-Committees.
In the list signed by James Akpanudoedehe, Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Nwosu, made the list as member of the Screening Committee.
Okorocha’s other allies appointed into the Committee were Sunny Chiadi, Barrister Ijeoma Igboamusi, Barrister Okey Anyikwa, Barrister Nnanna Okoro, Faisal Lawal, Barrister Steve Asimobi, among others.
The Imo State former governor is currently a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC.
The Imo State chapter of the APC has been polarized between factions loyal to the State governor, Hope Uzodinma and Okorocha, who is also the Senator representing Imo West.
The Supreme had fixed judgement in a suit to ascertain the authenticity of Mr. Daniel Nwafor’s Chairmanship. Nwafor is the Chairman recognized by Okorocha’s faction of the party.
Governor Hope Uzodinma and his counterpart in Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi also made it as Chairmen of Screening Appeal and Venue/Decoration Committees, respectively.

