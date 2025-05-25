Nwifuru urges support for ongoing VANCO road tunnels, flyover project

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has called on residents to embrace the ongoing construction of the Vincent Agwu Nwankwo (VANCO) road tunnels and flyover, which is currently under construction.

According to the governor, the projects are designed to give the state a facelift, restore the lost aesthetics of the capital city, and ease congestion in the area.

Nwifuru, who spoke through his Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Chief Felix Igboke, disclosed this at the weekend while reflecting on his achievements within two years in office.

Engr Igboke also noted that Governor Nwifuru has completed the construction of over 200km of roads across different parts of the state.

He said the roads included 2km Oferekpe/Inyimagu/Obvuduechi Health Centre Road, Area; 5.5km (Phase 1) Obvuduechi/Iziogo Road; 5.5km (Phase 2) Obvuduechi/Iziogo Road; 3.2km Oferekpe/Ezza Opfu Road in Izzi Local Government Area; Ogbaga/Nwofe Road, 23km in Ebonyi and Izzi Local Government Areas; Okebigwe/Nworie Road, 12.8km in Ebonyi and Izzi Local Government Areas; 12.8km Odumoke/Okebigwe Road in Ebonyi Local Government Area; 1.795km Akanu Ibiam Road in Afikpo Local Government Area; 1.35km Ndibe/Nkpoghoro Road in Afikpo Local Government Area; 1.975km Mater Hospital internal roads in Afikpo Local Government Area; 1.93km Unwanna/Beach Road in Afikpo Local Government Area; and 1.93km Ogbo Enyi Road in Afikpo.

Others include 900 metres Mile 50 New Layout Road, 1.3km Ebonyi Agro Dealer Market Road, 888.2 metres Afikpo Street Road, 2.1km Goddy Ogbaga Avenue Road, 683 metres Obiri Street Road, 800 metres Tina Nweze Street Road, 250 metres Police Junction Road, 1.5km Nnorom Street Road, 760 metres Udude/Nwokpor/Ukwuakpu Street Road, and 2.2km Alagba Close/Statesman Road—all in the capital city, among others.

Igboke described Nwifuru’s projects as impactful and solid.

He said the ministry has been monitoring both the governor’s direct labour projects and contracts to ensure they meet high standards for durability.

The commissioner further explained that the completed and ongoing roads embarked upon by the governor across the state exceed 600km. He, however, noted that the roads that are not yet finished would be ready for use before the end of the year.

“The tunnel is billed to be completed in 24 months,” Igboke added.

On housing, the commissioner said the state government has built 64 duplexes for traditional rulers within the period.

“Work is ongoing at Ebonyi State Housing Estate along Afikpo Road. The 140 housing units are at various stages of completion.

“The governor is a man of his word. He has promised to prioritise shelter and address housing deficits in the state.

“The 140 duplexes, when completed, will be allocated to civil and public servants who have demonstrated exceptional service in their fields.”

The Ebonyi government on Sunday stated that it has constructed 2km of roads in each of the 67 communities in the state during Governor Francis Nwifuru’s two years in office.

The roads are spread across the 13 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Igboke said the state government, under the People’s Charter of Needs agenda of the governor, has embarked on constructing three classroom blocks in each of the LGAs.

“The classroom blocks, when multiplied by 13 LGAs, amount to a total of 39 classroom buildings.

“There are other road projects within the capital city and rural communities. We have completed the 23km Ogbaga-Nwofe Road.

“Several internal roads are ongoing in Ohaozara, Onicha, Ohaukwu, and Izzi Local Government Areas, among others. We also have the Ishielu-Oferekpe-Agbaja Roads.

“We have been monitoring these projects, and in Okposi, Ohaozara LGA, we have the Okposi-Ojigwe Road and bridge.

“In fact, I must say that our dear governor is fulfilling his campaign promises. We must support him and his policies to move the state forward,” the commissioner advised.

