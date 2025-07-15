Nwifuru redeploys four Ebonyi commissioners in cabinet reshuffling

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has redeployed four members of his cabinet.

The commissioner for information and State orientation, Ikeuwa Omebeh, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the emergency exco meeting held on Monday.

According to Ikeuwa, who was the former commissioner for rural development, the outgoing commissioner for information, Jude Okpor, is now the commissioner for rural development.

He also noted that Prof Paul Awo Nwobasi, who was the commissioner for primary and higher education, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Border Peace and Conflict Resolution and Dr Donatus Ilang, who was the former commissioner for conflict resolution now the commissioner for primary and higher education.

Omebeh further disclosed that the exco received and approved the 2026-2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework Work (MTEF). “The MTEF is a strategic financial planning document that encompasses the Economic and Fiscal Update (EFU), the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), and the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) for the state over the next three years.”

In furtherance of the administration’s resolve to provide the enabling environment for industrial revolution in the state, the commissioner said the exco approved the supply and installation of Independent Captive Power Generation Plants to give 24-hour metered electric power to specific public and private industries/institutions in the state.

He noted that the project will commence with one unit of the plant that will generate three Megawatts and is sited at ICT University Oferekpe, Agbaja.

On rural development, Ikeuwa said exco approved the participation of Ebonyi State in the E-HEART project of the federal government and the subsequent payment of counterpart funding for the project. “E-HEART is an acronym that stands for energy for health, education, agriculture, rural development, and transportation”.

On finance and economic development, the commissioner said, “Council received and approved the Ebonyi Business Enabling Reform Action Plan (BERAP) 2024, which indicates the progressive performance of the state in the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme. This is intended to meet the World Bank eligibility criteria for implementation of the SABER Programme in 2025.”

