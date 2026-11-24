Ebonyi State Government has taken a major step towards expanding the Abakaliki metropolis with the approval of FON Smart City.

The proposed modern urban development to be established on 933.777 hectares of newly acquired land is within the state capital.

Governor Francis Nwifuru announced the approval at the State Executive Council meeting held yesterday at the Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Briefing newsmen at the Old Government House, Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Ikeuwa Omebe, explained that the project, which is part of the administration’s strategic urban expansion initiative, will see the newly acquired land from the former Army land officially designated as FON Smart City, Abakaliki.

He noted that the proposed city is designed to accommodate the growing developmental and economic needs of Ebonyi through carefully planned residential, commercial and institutional areas.

Its layout will also feature a Central Business District, agricultural zones, green verges, special provision areas and community resettlement sections, among other designated facilities.

According to him, the provision is to ensure the sustainability of the proposed development and tackle environmental concerns, particularly flooding.

The council also approved the dredging of approximately 3,305.61 metres of the Ebonyi River to enhance water flow, reduce the risk of flooding and protect the new development from potential environmental challenges.

The FON Smart City initiative reflects the Nwifuru administration’s determination to give Abakaliki a broader urban outlook through deliberate planning, infrastructure expansion and sustainable development.

When fully developed, the new city is expected to provide room for future population growth, stimulate commercial activities, attract investors and strengthen Ebonyi State’s position as an emerging destination for economic opportunities.