Nwifuru demonstrates courageous political will in handling Effium crisis — Group

As the construction of road demarcating Anioma and Effuim communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi begins, a group known as Ezza Ezekuna Diaspora Organisation has lauded Governor Francis Nwifuru, approach to ensure that no community encroaches on another even in the nearest future.

They maintained that action of the governor has demonstrated fairness and courageous political will in handling the Effium debacle.

They stated this in a letter to the Governor, signed by the President General, Chukwuma N. Anyigor (United Kingdom), Secretary General, Azubuike N. Nwogwu (USA), and Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO), Uchenna Nwekpambe (Norway), a copy of which was obtained by our Reporter.

The group noted that it stands with Ebonyi State Government led by Governor Francis Nwifuru in her bid to uproot apartheid and slavery in whatever form they appear in Ebonyi State, restore permanent peace and enhance the development of Ebonyi State and her people.

Part of the letter reads: “Ezza Ezekuna in Diaspora Organization warmly received the news of the launch of the implementation of Ebonyi State Government white paper on Effium peace marked by the governorship accent to Law 004 of Ebonyi State for the demarcation of electoral ward and polling unit boundaries as required by the Nigerian Constitution and Section 15 of Electoral Act 2022; and the creation of five new autonomous communities out of the old Effium Community on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

“The organization hereby congratulates Governor Francis Nwifuru on his display of fairness and courageous political will in handling the Effium debacle and wishes to state unequivocally that it stands with Ebony, State Government led by Governor Francis Nwifuru in her bid to uproot apartheid and slavery in whatever form they appear in Ebonyi State, restore permanent peace and enhance the development of Ebonyi State and her people.

“Ezza Ezekuna in Diaspora Organisation hereby enjoins the people of Alioma, Ijem, Ezekuna, Effium and Ekerigwe communities to allow the Nigerian Constitution and the common good prevail above their private ambitions and fantasies by cooperating fully with Ebonyi State Government to achieve permanent peace.”

Recall that the people of Ezza Effium and Uffiom people had been enmeshed in a communal crisis for nearly five years, which has led to loss of hundreds of lives and properties worth billions of naira.

