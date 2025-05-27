Nwifuru committed to rehabilitating water schemes — Commissioner

To eradicate cholera and other water-borne diseases, Ebonyi State Government has expressed commitment to achieve 100 per cent rehabilitation work at all the water schemes in the State to support Eziulo water schemes.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources, Chief Chinedum Nkah made this known while giving an account of his ministry achievements.

Nkah noted that the ministry is committed to supplying water to all streets of the Abakaliki metropolis before the end of 2025.

He noted that no fewer than 75 streets of Abakaliki metropolis are currently enjoying free water supply direct from its Eziulo water scheme. He added that the state government had provided over 100 boreholes across communities in the state within two years in office.

The Commissioner decried the way water projects were being neglected by the previous governments, said that the present government, under Governor Francis Nwifuru had achieved 100 per cent rehabilitation work at Eziulo water scheme.

“The old Abakaliki water scheme is 80 per cent completion. So, we are trying to ensure that water gets to all homes, especially in the city. The government is also working hard to reactivate the ultra-modern Oferekpe, Ishiagu water scheme,” he explained.

Nkah disclosed that Ebonyi government has a total of five water schemes, including: the Eziulo, Oferekpe, old-Abakaliki, Ishiagu, and Ukawu.

“The Eziulo water scheme is currently delivering water to the public. The Oferekpe water scheme will soon be ready with the rehabilitation work at the site.

“After the complete work at the Eziulo water scheme, we found out that there are a lot of leakages at various corners of the capital city.

“We have been doing a lot of repairs on the water pipes damaged during road construction. We hope before the end of 2025, water will get to all the streets.

“Currently, we have 75 streets already enjoying the water from the Eziulo axis. I urge the residents to support the water project and ensure that we achieve sustainability,” he added.

“The supply of the water is currently free, but for connection you have to pay a little token because we have to take data and a lot of materials we have to buy before one can be connected.

“In addition to the supply of pipe borne water, the state government had provided over 100 boreholes across communities in the 13 local governments of the state within the two years in office,” the Commissioner added.