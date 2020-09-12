NWC dissolution against party rules shows APC in disarray ― Tambuwal

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has observed that the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and setting up of a caretaker committee against the party’s constitution is a manifestation of a party in disarray.

Speaking at the flag-off of the Ondo State PDP governorship election campaign in Akure on Saturday, he said the action shows that the ruling party cannot be trusted to provide good governance for the country.

He said rather than rejuvenate the economy and provide palliatives for citizens, the APC has removed subsidy from petrol and hiked electricity tariffs.

The PDPGF boss similarly pointed out that the governing party has failed in its promise to revive the economy and fight corruption as he observed that the situation is worse than the party inherited.

Tambuwal also assured that the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo state will be the beginning of the restructuring of Nigeria and therefore urged the people of the state to vote for Eyitayo Jegede, the PDP candidate in the election.

The Sokoto Governor said: “The other party, the APC is in disarray not only in Ondo state where they are busy fighting but even at the national level whereby they unlawfully, against their own constitution, went and dissolved their own National Working Committee.

“Are they not in a state of confusion? Are they capable of governing Nigeria? Have they not proven it?

“As we speak, they do not have a Board of Trustees for their party. Since the inception of APC till today, they are yet to constitute even a board of trustees of their party. Is that not enough confusion?

“That also goes to confirm to you that APC is not a choice for Ondo State and any other political party for Ondo State other than PDP.

“Also, they came and said that they are going to fight corruption. What is the situation in Nigeria today? They came and promised that are going to ensure the security of lives and property of Nigerians. Are we secured at all? Are we secured at all?

“How about the economy? Instead of them at this time of COVID19 to bring succour and relief to the people of Nigeria by way of economic rejuvenation and palliatives, they are unleashing hardship by removing fuel subsidy, by increasing electricity tariffs. The timing is very wrong.

“I assure you this election in Ondo state is the commencement of the beginning of the work in progress by PDP for the restructuring of Nigeria.

“Join hand with us and elect Eyitayo Jegede immediately after the election of Godwin Obaseki by the grace is God in Edo state.

“We will carry on from there and reclaim Nigeria and retrieve Nigeria from the brink of collapse from the hands of APC.

“Our leaders in Ondo State, I appeal to you to unite yourselves and continue to work hard. Victory is yours by the grace of God.

“No amount of blackmail, intimidation or whatever it is should deter you from coming out en masse to elect the candidate of our party that day.”

On the recent fire incident at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, which destroyed card readers, Tambuwal urged the Inspector General of Police and security agencies to investigate to get to the root of the matter as he affirmed that the PDP suspects foul play.

He added: “It is unfortunate that the office of INEC in Akure was burnt down. I call on the IGP and other security agencies to investigate and probe that incident. We suspect foul play.

“We must not allow ourselves to be rigged out by the APC in Ondo State.”

While urging Ondo people to elect Jegede, he said: “I call on you to elect this pan-Nigerian that I met for the first time and since then we have remained friends in 1992 in Yola, Adamawa state.

“He has all it takes to deliver Ondo state and provide good governance for the good peoples of Ondo State.“

