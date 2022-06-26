Nwajiri showers members with gifts to mark birthday celebration

IT was all moment of joy and excitement in God’s presence as the General Overseer of the World Conqueror Evangelical Ministry, Badagry, Lagos State, Pastor Monday Nwajiri, blessed his members with financial gifts, food items and other exciting provisions as the main activities marking his birthday celebration.

The Abia State-born cleric, fondly called Lion added another year on June 15and seized the event to empower his followers, especially the underprivileged, at the Church auditorium in Lagos.

The auditorium was filled with excitement as members could not hide their feelings towards the gesture of Pastor Nwajiri. Several eulogies rented the airasbeneficiaries described him as an ardent giver, while otherssaid he is ‘a man after God’s heart.’

In his remarks, Nwajiri expressed his gratitude to God for the gift of life and divine protection, adding “God is the reason we are all gathered here. I thank my wife, Mrs Blessed Nwajiri and my beautiful children and everyone that has contributed to the success of God’s work.

“I am not giving because I have plenty or because I want to show off; I am doing this because I understand that things are hard in the country right now. This is important so as to lighten your burden. Once again, I say thank you. We must not relent to pray for Nigeria and for a peaceful 2023 election.”

