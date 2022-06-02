Nwa-Anyaike defeats Prof Egbo, seven others, to clinch NRM presidential ticket

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Mazi Okwudili Nwa-Anyaike has secured the ticket of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) at the just-concluded Special National Convention of the party to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa.

Nwa-Anyaike polled 180 votes to defeat his closest rival, who is a North America-based woman, Professor Benedicta Egbo, who garnered 30 votes.

During his opening address at the Special National Convention of NRM, the National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Issac Udeh said the party is poised to rescue Nigerians and the country from the stagnant state it found itself today.

He said the party zoned its presidential candidate to the larger community of youth and women across the country.

“In NRM as a party that believes in one united and prosperous Nigeria, what we believe in zoning is quite different from other political parties zoning formula that is why we zoned our presidency to the largest community known as youths and women community.

“In NRM we made it mandatory that you must be between the age of 35-55 to aspire for the office of President because it is Youth o’clock in NRM.





“On that note, I want to inform all of the aspirants to know that there will be no loser in today’s presidential primary because all of you are from one community in this contest.

“Who that emerges should not see himself or herself as a winner, but the representative of the Youths and Women Community, and our party flag bearer,” he said.

Other aspirants include Barry Avotu Johnson, Dr Emeka Mandela Ukaegbu, Dr Solomon Uchenna Winning, Francis Ikechukwu Igbo, Hon Vincent Anthony Ubani, Sen Ibrahim Yunusa and Amb. Sam Emiaso.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nwa-Anyaike defeats Prof Egbo… Nwa-Anyaike defeats Prof Egbo… Nwa-Anyaike defeats Prof Egbo…