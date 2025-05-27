NVMA, Farm Alert empower young veterinarians with N9m grant

In a move to address unemployment and improve animal healthcare in Nigeria, the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), in partnership with Farm Alert, has awarded N1 million each to nine young veterinarians under its Vetpreneurship 3.0 initiative.

The theme of this year’s program is “Accelerating Our Collective Greatness.” The initiative aims to empower young veterinary professionals to become entrepreneurs and active contributors to national development.

Waliu Olasukanmi, one of the beneficiaries of the grant, expressed his excitement and outlined his plans for the funds. “My intention is to have a mini veterinary diagnostic centre where we can streamline diagnosis and administer the appropriate treatment,” he said.

“One of the challenges we are facing in my community is inappropriate diagnosis. This money will go a long way in furnishing my already established centre”, he added.

Abubakar Junaidu, a Board of Trustees member of the NVMA, praised the program, calling it one of the most commendable initiatives in recent years. “Everyone knows the government cannot provide jobs for all graduates,” he said.

“This kind of program helps create job opportunities for our young graduates and inspires them to become future employers of labour, ultimately easing the burden on the government.”

Speaking during the presentation, NVMA President, Moses Arokoyo, highlighted the growth and continuity of the Vetpreneurship program. “This is Vetpreneurship 3.0. We’ve done the first and second phases, and today, we’re giving out N9 million. In total, from last year to date, we have disbursed N42 million,” he stated, emphasizing the association’s commitment to sustainable youth empowerment.

Arokoyo noted that the beneficiaries went through a rigorous selection process and were chosen based on their potential to impact the veterinary sector positively.

“We are trying to empower young veterinarians who have graduated in the last five years, encouraging them to become entrepreneurs,” he added. “Any profession is only as strong as its private sector.”

With over 80 per cent of veterinarians operating in the private sector, the NVMA believes that promoting entrepreneurship among young vets will strengthen the profession and improve service delivery.

“By supporting them, we are building a more solid veterinary community and reducing unemployment,” Arokoyo said.

He also linked the initiative to broader public health concerns.

“The disease burden in Sub-Saharan Africa has grown to $9 billion. Many of these diseases are zoonotic. If we empower our veterinarians and position them strategically, we can start to address these health challenges effectively,” he explained.

The Vetpreneurship initiative is not only a strategy for economic empowerment but also a deliberate move to enhance public health outcomes. Through investments like these, the NVMA and Farm Alert are setting the foundation for a more resilient and impactful veterinary sector in Nigeria.

