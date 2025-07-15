Nvidia set to resume AI chip sales to China

Nvidia, American multinational technology company, has disclosed plans to resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, marking a significant step as the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, visits Beijing after meeting the U.S. President Donald Trump.

The company revealed it is currently seeking U.S. government approval to resume exports of the high-performance H20 graphics processing units (GPUs) to China, and it expects licenses to be granted soon.

“The U.S. government has assured NVIDIA that licenses will be granted, and NVIDIA hopes to start deliveries soon,” the tech giant said in a statement.

Nvidia’s AI chips have been at the center of U.S. export restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to advanced technologies over national security concerns. The firm earlier stated that the curbs could slash its revenue by as much as $15 billion.

Despite the challenges, Nvidia has introduced a new chip model specifically designed to comply with U.S. regulatory requirements for the Chinese market.

Huang, who is in China for a supply chain expo, told Chinese state media CCTV that the country remains a vital market. “The Chinese market is massive, dynamic, and highly innovative. It’s home to many AI researchers, so it’s crucial for American companies to be firmly rooted here,” he said.

His trip comes as Nvidia faces stiff competition from local players like Huawei. Still, many Chinese firms continue to rely on Nvidia’s chips due to its proprietary computing platform, CUDA, which remains a dominant force in AI development.

Back in the U.S., Huang’s visit has drawn political attention. A bipartisan group of senators recently urged him to avoid engaging with any Chinese entities linked to military or intelligence operations, or those listed on America’s restricted export list.

The planned resumption of H20 chip sales coincides with a broader thaw in U.S.-China tech relations. China has relaxed export controls on rare earth materials, while the U.S. has allowed certain chip design software services to resume in the Chinese market.

The White House has not yet commented on Nvidia’s announcement.

(Reuters)

