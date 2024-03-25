Nutrition International, in collaboration with FAcE-PaM, has presented several items to the Sokoto State Drugs and Medical Supply Management Agency, DMSMA, under the Ministry of Health.

The items were presented by Oyedeji Ayobami, Sokoto State Coordinator, Nutrition International, on behalf of Dr. Osita Okonkwo, Nutrition International Country Director.

Oyedeji remarked that the items are the donors’ contributions to better health service delivery in the state.

Items presented to the Sokoto State Drugs and Medical Supply Management Agency include a 500 store receipt and issue voucher, a 750 inventory control card, and a 750 supervision guideline checklist.

Others are the 300 IMCI manual, the 300 DRF bank cash book, the 500 fund valuation form, the 500 DRF monthly financial report form, and air conditioners.

Pharmacist Umar Attahiru Sokoto, Director General, Sokoto State Drugs and Medical Supply Management Agency, who received the items, appreciates the gesture of the donors.

Pharmacist Attahiru Sokoto assures that the items will be put to the proper use for which they are intended.

