The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State Wing, in collaboration with its national headquarters, has concluded plans to organise a three-day capacity-building workshop for selected teachers across the state.

In a statement by the Kwara State NUT chairman, Comrade Yusuf Wahab Agboola, and the principal assistant secretary-general, Moni Mike Modesty Itua, the workshop was targeted at strengthening the capacity of teachers through the Study Circle Conveners’ model.

The statement said that the training programme, which started on Tuesday and ends today (Thursday) in Ilorin, is expected to bring together selected teachers from various local government areas in Kwara Central Senatorial District of the state and is aimed at equipping them with skills in collaborative learning, peer engagement, and participatory educational leadership.

The union also said that the initiative was part of its continued efforts to enhance professional growth of its members and improve teaching standards in public schools across Kwara State.

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The NUT leadership expressed optimism that the workshop will promote knowledge sharing, stimulate innovation in teaching practices, and foster unity among teachers, especially in addressing common challenges within the education sector.

Participants are expected to engage in practical sessions and group activities that will prepare them to serve as conveners and facilitators of study circles in their respective schools and communities.