NUT rejects Kaduna govt’s sack of 2,357 teachers

THE Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the Kaduna State government fails to reverse the decision to sack 2,357 teachers, including its national president, Audu Amba.

The union, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) made its position known on Wednesday during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Teachers House, Lugbe, Abuja.

The NUT deputy national president, Kelvin Okonkwo, said the sack followed refusal by the president and some teachers to write a competency test organised by the state government, among other reasons.

The union restated its commitment to stand by the president and other sacked teachers in the state.

“The union will continue to perform its historical role of defending the rights of teachers in Nigeria and no amount of anti-labour policies of the Kaduna State government and elsewhere can diminish this resolve,” it stated.

The union stated that rather than issue dismissal letters, the government ought to have explored the option of training and retraining to improve the competency of teachers.

NUT, which noted that about 21,780 teachers were dismissed or retired in 2018, said the recent sack was one too many.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira





In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Lunatics Have Taken Over Affairs Of Nigeria ― Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has decried that lunatics have taken over leadership positions in the country and have held the country to ransom.

Obi also said that over 70 per cent of politicians in Nigeria today should not be in politics and need to be flushed out.