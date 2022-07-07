​NUT lauds Oyo govt for reinstating 129 sack teachers

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State Wing has lauded the governor of Oyo State, Engr Se ​​ yi Makinde for his human-oriented and purposeful leadership, stating that his principle of leadership is perpetually rested on the principle of “logic of service to humanity.”

The reflection of this, according to the union, had been demonstrated through the vacation of the old order of six years promotion waiting period of teachers in the public primary schools; the practice, which it noted, had been in existence for the past 26 years.

This was contained in a release made available to Nigerian Tribune and jointly signed by the state chairman and secretary, Mr Oladimeji Ismail Raji and Mr N.M Abdullahi respectively.

Aside the fact that letters of promotion had been handed to deserving teachers who had overstayed on the salary grade level 13 for their upward movement to the merited grade levels 14 and 15, the 2021 leave bonus of primary school teachers had equally been approved by Makinde, and that very soon the payment shall be effected.

While it appreciated the present administration for the recent reinstatement of the 129 primary school teachers in the state who were sacked by the previous administration, it noted that this as a symbolic achievement that cannot be overlooked.

“Thousands of family dependents who had for the past five years and six months been subjected to untold economic hardship through the sacking of their breadwinners have again been given a new lease of life,” the statement noted.





The leadership of the union, Oyo State Wing, therefore called on her teeming members to redouble their commitment and dedication to work so as to collaborate the effort of the governor at settling the needed pace in the state’s education sector.