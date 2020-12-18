NUT commends safe release of 344 Kankara schoolboys

The National President, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Dr Nasir Idris, has said that Nigerians teachers were excited by the safe rescue and release of the abducted 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

The students were released by their abductors on Thursday night amidst wild jubilation in Katsina.

Idris on behalf of the generality of teachers of Nigeria, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari and the nations security agencies for ensuring timely rescue and release of the students from captivity.

He urged the government to henceforth provide adequate security and protection in and around all schools across the country as well as implement hazard allowance and life insurance for teachers.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of NUT, Mr Emmanuel Hwande, on Friday in Abuja, quoted the President as saying indeed, the entire nation, particularly the education community, has been anxiously awaiting the safe release and return of these students who had spent seven days in captivity.

He said: “We are delighted that they are all back unharmed and ready to be reunited with their families and we call on the government to take up measures that would heal the students of the psychological trauma they might have suffered while in captivity.

“It is our sincere hope that the government would henceforth provide adequate security and protection in and around all schools across the country as well as implement hazard allowance and life insurance for teachers.

“These will allay fears of safety concern of students and teachers within our school system and allow for great accomplishments for the attainment of our nation’s educational goals,” he said.

