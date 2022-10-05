NURTW will not engage in political violence ― Baruwa

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has stated that the newly inaugurated caretaker committee in Oyo State will not engage in political violence, adding that it is not out to cause confusion but to standardise the operations of the union in the state.

President of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, stated this while reacting to a statement credited to an Ibadan-based politician, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeniyan, where he alleged that the NURTW Caretaker Committee in Oyo State was inaugurated to disturb the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The NURTW boss stated that the “Inauguration of the caretaker committee is in line with the provision of the union’s constitution, and not at the behest of any political party, group or individual.

“Also, the inauguration of the committee was not intended to engage in or foment any form of crisis or trouble. And the office that the committee took possession of is the property of the union.

“It is also important to correct the wrong notion that the union was proscribed. The union was not proscribed, the government only suspended the activities of the union temporarily and the union is currently in court to seek justice on the suspension.”

Alhaji Baruwa added, “We wish to use this medium to call on members of the public to discountenance the unfounded alarm being raised as the NURTW is a creation of the law and will always conduct its activities in line with the rule of law.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU: FG Directs New Unions To Commence Teaching Immediately

APPARENTLY to whittle down the influence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and ensure that it no longer retains the power to cripple academic activities in Nigerian universities, the Federal Government…….

INEC Releases Final List Of Governorship Candidates

THE final list of candidates for various elective positions in 2023 general election was as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday…….…

Peace Talks With Wike Work In Progress — BoT

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP Board of Trustees BoT meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his aggrieved group meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive……

Buhari Confers Integrity Award On Police Officer Who Rejected $200,000 Bribe





The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the divisional police headquarters at Bompai, Kano, Daniel Amah, was, on Tuesday, conferred with Public Service Integrity Award by President Muhammadu Buhari.…..

3-Year-Old Child, Five Others Die As Flood Submerges House, Farm In Kogi

Six persons have lost their lives including a three-year-old girl as a flood submerged a house, farm and roads in the Ibaji local government area of the state..…..

EDITORIAL: The Indonesia Football Tragedy

LAST Saturday, one of the world’s worst ever football tragedies hit Indonesia as a stadium stampede claimed 125 souls, with more than 320 others severely injured after police fired tear gas at agitated fans.…..