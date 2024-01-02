Chairman of the defunct National Caretaker Committee of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, has debunked reports that he is paralysed and afflicted with stroke.

He accused the immediate chairman of the Lagos council of the union, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), of wishing him dead by spreading the rumour that he was down with stroke.

He called on the police to urgently investigate the matter and bring those behind it to book.

Social media platforms were on Monday flooded with the rumours of Agbede being paralysed and afflicted with stroke.

Agbede said in a statement that the rumour made many people to be calling him and his relatives inquiring about his health.

Recall that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, in an attempt to douse tension among various factions of the state council of the NURTW had invited the trio of Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, state chairman of the union; Alhaji Sulaimon Ojora (Kudeti), deputy state chairman, and Alhaji Adekunle Mustspha (Sego) to a meeting. It was resolved at the meeting that Alhaji Akinsanya should step aside for Mustapha as state chairman while Ojora should remain as deputy state chairman.

The governor was said to have inquired about Agbede in the course of the meeting. Akinsanya was alleged to have misinformed the governor that Agbede was bedridden and down with stroke.

Reacting to this on Tuesday, Agbede in the statement he personally signed, titled,”I’m Hale and Hearty”, described the report as wicked and the handwork of his detractors who did not wish him well.

Agbede said, “The people who attended the meeting with MC Oluomo told me everything that transpired at the meeting.

“It is very unfortunate that Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya could go to that extent of wishing me dead. His level of desperation and greed is second to none.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform everybody that has been calling me for updates that I’m very strong and healthy. I’m okay.

“I want to use this medium to call on men of the Nigeria Police to investigate the matter and bring those behind the deadly rumour to book. This is an indication that I have to beef up security around me.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to friends, colleagues and relations for their calls and concern.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE