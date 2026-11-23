Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed security agencies to stay vigilant and protect lives and property ahead of threats of a motor park takeover by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) members on Monday.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju.

The government said it will not tolerate violence, intimidation, self-help or unlawful takeover of public facilities by any individual or group.

Makinde-led government urged transport stakeholders, including members of the NURTW, to act peacefully and in accordance with the law.

It maintained that no group would be allowed to disrupt public order or threaten the peace of the state.

The state government assured residents, commuters and investors that the state remains peaceful and secure.

The government further clarified that the Court of Appeal judgment only reaffirmed citizens’ constitutional right to freedom of association.

It said the judgment did not confer ownership, control or management of public motor parks on the NURTW.

“Any attempt to use the judgment to demand or effect takeover of parks is a misinterpretation with no basis in law.

“Security agencies have been directed to act decisively against anyone threatening public peace or disrupting economic activities,” it added.

It urged all residents to ignore rumours and unverified social media messages and rely only on official channels, stressing that the state remains safe, secure and open for business.

NAN reports that the union had threatened to take over motor parks across the state in seven days, accusing Makinde’s administration of repeatedly disobeying court judgments recognising its right to manage the parks.

The union said it would begin enforcing the judgments if the state government failed to withdraw its Park Management System from motor parks in the state’s 33 Local Government Areas.