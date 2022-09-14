NURTW inaugurates 18-man committee to steer Oyo council

As a way of repositioning its operations in Oyo State to achieve maximum results, the national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has inaugurated an 18-man committee to oversee the affairs of the union in the state.

The inauguration followed the dissolution of the Comrade Kayode Agbeyangi Caretaker committee.

While inaugurating the committee in Abuja, the president of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, charged members of the new committee headed by Alhaji Abideen Olajide (Ejiogbe) to ensure the unification of all members of the union, including the aggrieved members.

Other terms of reference include “to engage all relevant authorities in robust interaction with a view to ensuring the resumption of the union’s operations and activities of the union in the state and to pursue to logical conclusion all litigations pending in courts.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mamu Aiding, Abetting Local, International Terror Organisations, DSS Alleges

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted a request by the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, for 60 more days…

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Babachir Meet Northern Christian Leaders

Following the controversies surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the All Progressives Congress (APC), two chieftains of the party Yakubu Dogara and Babachir David Lawal, have continued to show their dissatisfaction with the decision their party made in which they believe that Northern Christians were sidelined…

Insecurity: Northern Governors Endorse State Police

The 19 governors under the aegis of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) unanimously expressed support for the establishment of state police in a bid to tackle the activities of insurgents, kidnappers and other criminal activities across the country…

Teachers Recruitment: Kogi Govt. Conducts Aptitude Test For 6000 Shortlisted Candidates

The Kogi State government, on Tuesday, commenced the conduct of aptitude tests for shortlisted 6000 candidates shortlisted out of the 15000 applicants for the ongoing teachers’ recruitment in the state…

EDITORIAL: The Collapse Of Two Million SMEs





IF the recent revelation by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) that over two million small and medium-scale enterprises collapsed between 2019 and 2021 across 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) does not jolt.… NURTW inaugurates 18-man committee…

Amid Internal Crisis, Iyorchia Ayu Goes To Europe For Two Weeks

Under pressure to step down from his post, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, is to depart for Europe Wednesday for two weeks… NURTW inaugurates 18-man committee…