NURTW gives Oyo govt seven-day ultimatum to end its operation through PMS at various motor parks in 33LGAs

THE National Union of Road Transport Workers, Oyo State Chapter, has given the Oyo State government till across November 23, to end its operation through its agency, Park Management Systen, (PMS) across the 33 local governnent areas of the state.

The NURTW, in a statement by Alhaji Abideen Olajide and Comrade Lekan Alesinloye, alleged the government of total disregard to the rule of law.

It stated that several appeals had been made to the government to abide Court ruling on the right of the NURTW as a constitutionally recognised labour union over the management of the parks and activities of its members across the state, but to no avail.

It alleged that in defiance to the court judgement the state government, through the officials of the PMS, is still carrying on its operation at the parks.

The statement added that as a law-abiding union, it had alerted the Federal Government, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Commissioner of Police (CP) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), of its readiness to enforce the court judgment by itself.

“We are alerting the Federal Government, GOC, Director of DSS and the Commissioner of Police that we will implement the court judgment by ourselves because the State Governor has failed us,” the leaders said.

The ultimatum, which runs from today to Monday, November 23, 2026, is the union’s final warning after seven and a half years of what it described as illegal proscription, hunger, humiliation and the death of its members in droves.