NURTW dissociates self from Lagos cult clash

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has dissociated its members from the cult-related clashes at Mile 12 axis of Lagos State during which one Sulaimon Onaolapo, aka Ariku, member of Parks and Garages Management Committee of Lagos State was hacked to death

However, most newspapers and social media reports have been reporting the victim, Sulaimon Onaolapo, as a chieftain of the NURTW

Reacting to the development, the Deputy General Secretary (Education), Comrade A C Asogwa JP, stated that the victim of the cult attack, Sulaimon Onaolapo, was a member of the Parks and Garages Management Committee of Lagos state and not a member of the NURTW

Comrade Asogwa advised journalists to always cross-check their facts and figure before going to the press to avoid misleading members of the public.

He explained that Alhaji Fatai Adesina is the chairman of the Caretaker Committee in charge of Lagos State council of the union and all enquiry about the union’s activities in Lagos should be directed to the state chairman.

He advised those media outfits that had passed the wrong information out to correct themselves in the interest of the reading public

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Six Tips To Prevent Early Breast Sagging

If you are worried about your breasts sagging, you are definitely not alone as many other women feel the same too. Breast sagging can be caused by a variety of things, such as genetics, pregnancy, size and shape, weight loss or gain, smoking, menopause, illness such as breast cancer, and so forth. Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dies At 91

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91. Mr Gorbachev, who took over in 1985, is best known for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991…

Seven Natural Ways To Last Longer In Bed

The importance of sexual satisfaction in a healthy and happy relationship cannot be over-emphasized. Countless relationships and marriages have ended simply due to the inability of a man to sexually satisfy his partner because of premature ejaculation…

Oyo APC Threatens To Expel Akintola Over Alleged Anti-Party Acts

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to expel Chief Niyi Akintola, over what it described as unguarded utterances that de-markets the party ahead of the 2023 general election….





NURTW dissociates self from Lagos cult clash