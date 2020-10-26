NURTW boss cautions youths against violence

The National President of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, has cautioned the youths in the country against any further destruction and looting of private and public properties.

The NURTW boss also stated the impacts of the wanton destruction of the properties have already done more harms to the economy of the country and that the youths should consider the activities of the unscrupulous element, who have hijacked their peaceful protests.

The NURTW boss in a statement, signed by him and made available to the Tribune Online, on Monday, said: “The nationwide EndSARS protests, as we all have witnessed, has taken a new and very dangerous dimension.

“The protest, which was intended to be a peaceful one has been hijacked by hoodlums, resulting in the killing of innocent citizens, looting and wanton destruction of properties and also national assets.”

“In view of this ugly development, I want to use this medium to make a passionate appeal to our youths across the country to kindly discontinue the protest, more so, as the situation has now turned into a looting and destructive spree.

“I wish to urge all the state chairmen, including all members of the union across the country to work with relevant stakeholders to prevail on the protesters to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters, instead of allowing themselves to be used for violence.

“I appeal to the youths to stop the burning of police stations and killing of policemen as they are our brothers or sisters and members of our society.

“I will like to commiserate with the families of those, who lost their loved ones to the #EndSARS protests while praying to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The union leader also advised the youths that “the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has in his address to the nation on October 22, 2020, given assurances of addressing the genuine demands of the youths. The youths should kindly take the president for his words and give him the benefit of doubt. We must all be cautious of the fact that the national assets being destroyed are our collective properties and it will take enormous resources to replace them.”

“Meanwhile, the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW) fully subscribed to police reforms to be in tune with democratic norms and present-day realities.”

“Finally, I wish to appeal to the Federal Government to kindly consider extending palliatives to the union as our members are the most vulnerable group, and to say the least, we are seriously affected by the COVID19 pandemic and therefore require assistance from the Federal Government.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE