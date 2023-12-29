A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Kama Nkemkanma Kama has tasked Nigerian youths to dedicate themselves to promoting their inborn talents as a way of creating wealth.

According to him, the engagement will reduce the temptation of engaging in societal vices and crimes as most Nigerian youths are endowed with talents that are wasting away hence the need to discover and harness them.

Kama gave the charge in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area at the weekend during a talent hunt he hosted in his constituency featured over 100 talents from the constituency that competed for the grand prizes.

He added that the event was also organised to appreciate God and fullfill his vow of winning the election.

The lawmaker lauded all the participating choirs for giving the constituents in attendance a thrilling performance that lasted till the early hours of the morning.

The lawmaker also staged his annual Christmas Charol musical concert for choirs in the constituency with 14 different choirs participating.

Lauding the Federal lawmaker, the member representing Onicha East in Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Celestine Ogba commended the initiative which he noted will discourage youths from engaging in vices.

Earlier, the chairman of the event and a Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Mr Andy Chukwu who was Chairman of the Talent Hunt and Judges Committee, commended the lawmaker for staging the events.

According to him, such events have the capacity to enhance both human capital and the nation’s economy. He then urged Nigerian politicians to unveil initiatives and programmes that will positively impact lives.

Meanwhile, St. Peter’s Catholic Choir Ishiagu took the first position winning the grand prize of N2.5m and a set of Yamaha musical drums.

Voice of St. Cecilia Choir Onicha took the second position which attracted a prize of N1.5m and a set of Yamaha Keyboard while the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star Choir Ohaozara placed third, winning N1m for their effort while other participating choirs received consolation prizes of N100,000 each.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE