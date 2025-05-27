Nurture children to be confident adults, Oyo POWA chairperson charges parents

The chairperson of Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Oyo State, Mrs Taibat Adenola, has charged parents to provide quality education for their children to help them in discovering who they are and what they can become.

This, she said, will ensure that they grow into happy, healthy, and confident adults.

Mrs Adenola gave the charge on Tuesday at the Children’s Day celebration held at Police Children School 1, Eleyele Ibadan and organised by POWA.

Speaking on the vision for the future, which she tagged: “Enhancing the Total Wellbeing of Children Through Quality Education and Skill Development,” the POWA chairperson said that it was to honour the dreams and potential of every child.

“Our children are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the light of today. Their laughter, questions, dreams all remind us what truly matters,” she stated.

“However, to ensure they grow into happy, healthy, and confident adults, we must provide more than just love. We must give them the tools to thrive. And that begins with quality education.

“Education is not just about passing exams or finishing school. It helps children discover who they are and what they can become. A quality education builds character, nurtures curiosity, and teaches compassion alongside knowledge.

“But we must go a step further. In a world that is changing faster than ever before, our children need more than just academic learning.

“They need skills — practical, creative, emotional, digital… Whether it’s learning to communicate, to solve problems, to think critically, or even to create something new, skill development gives children the confidence to turn ideas into action.”

Mrs Adenola advised parents, communities, leaders, and everyone to make nurturing the children a shared duty, saying that it is not just the responsibility of schools or teachers.

She said that the voices of the children must be listened to, while their interests must also be supported, and their uniqueness celebrated.

She urged all to make a promise to invest in their children’s future, protect their rights, and guide them with love, care and wisdom.

In his welcome speech, the headteacher of the school, Mr Amos Akinyele Adeyeri, expressed gratitude to the POWA chairperson for organising the Children’s Day celebration in order to put joy in the faces of the pupils he described as “wonderful.”

Disclosing that the Children’s Day celebration was first of its kind in the history of Police Children Schools in the state, Mr Adeyeri said that it served as a reminder that every child deserves love, care and the opportunity to reach their full potential regardless of their backgrounds.

“As we celebrate, let us also remember the challenges the children face,” he stated, adding: “We must work together to create a world in which every child can thrive and be free from violence, discrimination and poverty.”

Activities at the event included nursery rhymes, scripture recitation, cultural dance, games and choreography.

Prizes and awards were presented by the POWA chairperson to the pupils who got first, second and third positions in different categories of the activities.

