Nursing student’s death sparks protests at Kogi college

The death of a nursing student identified as Nurse Olamide has triggered protests at the Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede, in Kogi Central, with students accusing the institution of failing to provide basic welfare, safety and learning facilities.

The protest, which exposed a deeper crisis beyond the death of one student, saw aggrieved students raise questions over alleged inadequate water supply, prolonged power outages, deteriorating facilities, unsafe surroundings and rising school fees.

The students said they were not protesting to cause trouble but to draw attention to what they described as persistent conditions threatening their welfare and undermining their training as future healthcare professionals.

“Today, we protested. Not for trouble. Not for fun. We protested because we lost one of our own. Our colleague, Nurse Olamide, is gone, and we cannot just keep quiet and move on as if nothing happened,” one of the students said.

The students are also demanding that the circumstances surrounding Olamide’s death be properly investigated, insisting that the incident should not be treated as an isolated occurrence without examining the wider conditions under which students live and study.

At the heart of the students’ grievances is an alleged shortage of water at the institution. The students described the situation as particularly disturbing in a college where they are trained in hygiene, infection prevention and other basic principles of healthcare.

“How can a health institution not have water? Water is life. We need water to drink, to bathe, to wash our hands, to keep ourselves clean and to practise the hygiene we are taught in class,” a student said.

According to the protesters, students are sometimes compelled to search for water to meet basic personal and sanitation needs.

They questioned the contradiction between training students to protect lives and allegedly exposing those same students to conditions they consider unhealthy and unsafe.

“How can a school that trains nurses to save lives not care about the lives of its own students?” the student asked.

The students also alleged that persistent electricity outages were making academic life increasingly difficult.

They claimed that students were sometimes unable to read at night, prepare adequately for examinations, charge their phones or move around the school environment safely.

“How do they expect us to read, prepare for exams and pass when we cannot even see?” the students queried.

They argued that students who pay school fees should reasonably expect basic facilities that enable them to learn effectively.

‘We Are Studying in Fear’

The students further alleged that parts of the school environment had become bushy and unsafe, claiming that reptiles and other hazards had become sources of concern.

They said the condition of the environment had created fear among students and called for urgent environmental sanitation and improved security around the institution.

For students undergoing professional healthcare training, they argued, the school environment should itself reflect the standards of cleanliness, safety and discipline expected of healthcare professionals.

Broken Facilities, Delayed Repairs

Another major issue raised by the students was the alleged failure to promptly repair damaged facilities.

They mentioned broken fans, beds, toilets and other equipment, claiming that some faults remained unattended to for extended periods.

“We are tired of managing. We are tired of suffering in silence,” the students said.

The protesters questioned why facilities essential to students’ comfort, health and academic activities should allegedly remain unusable for weeks or months.

The students also challenged what they described as repeated increases in school fees.

They questioned the justification for higher charges when, according to them, basic amenities such as water, electricity, functional toilets and adequate facilities remained inadequate.

Their central question was whether increased financial demands on students should not be matched by corresponding improvements in the quality of services and facilities available to them.

The protesters are demanding urgent intervention by the Kogi State Government and relevant authorities to address their concerns.

Their demands include improved water supply, stable electricity, repairs to damaged facilities, better environmental sanitation, enhanced security and greater attention to students’ welfare.

They also want the circumstances surrounding the death of their colleague to be properly examined, insisting that the incident should serve as a wake-up call for a comprehensive review of students’ welfare and safety at the institution.

The students maintained that their protest was not simply about one death but about what they described as a broader welfare crisis that requires immediate attention.

“We are nursing students, but before that, we are human beings. We have blood, we have health, we have feelings, and we have lives that matter,” the student said.

The allegations could not be independently verified at the time of filing this report, and the college management’s response was not immediately available.

However, the protest has placed renewed attention on the conditions under which students in the institution receive training for a profession whose primary responsibility is the preservation of human life.