Nurses protest in Kaduna, give govt 48-hr ultimatum to secure release of abducted colleagues

Members of the Nurses and Midwives Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, on Thursday embarked on a peaceful protest at the premises of the Ministry of Health over the abduction of two of their female colleagues by bandits.

The protesting health workers took their protest to the ministry to register their grievances over the abduction of their colleagues which they said is avoidable if most of the health facilities across the state are secured.

According to the chairman of the association, Mr Ishaku Yakubu, most of facilities lacked effective fencing, thereby exposing the workers to danger.

According to him, five of their members have so far been kidnapped while over 100 were earlier affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the state as Frontline workers.

To this effect, he called on the state government to intensifY efforts in ensuring that the abducted nurses are released in the next 48 hours hours.

“We’re not ready to pay any ransom and we want government to secure the release in the next 48 hours or we will withdraw our services,” he said.

