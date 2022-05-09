Nurses decry absence of midwives, caregivers in IDP camps

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has decried the absence of midwives, nurses and caregivers in the camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Abuja.

It also said its members are ready to be deployed across IDP camps and rural areas of the country to give care services to humanity for national development.

The president of NANNM, Micheal Nnachi at the donation of items to IDPs in Wasa, FCT, Abuja in commemoration of 2022 International Nurses Week said he observed and told that there’s health facility in the camp but no drugs or health workers

Nnachi said: “As I listened to their feed after I’ve commented and appreciation to them and the community, given them hope, specifically, I’ve been able to identified water is a problem here.

“They have made it clear that the boreholes they have are not serving them and even the available ones, there’s no available generator to power them because in this environment there’s no source of electricity here.

“On the part of healthcare, I’m told that there’s a facility here but there are no drugs neither are people working there so, this is an area of priority. if you look at the environment, it actually needs the attention of the government.





“It will please me if the government can also intervene and extend their hand of fellowship and take the nation ahead by coming here to invest, make available schools, improve on the available health centre and employ people there and of course, the borehole is very important because water is life”.

The president also raised hope for the IDPs as he said NANNM members are all ready to assist be deployed to camps and rural areas to serve the needs of humanity.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“On our own, we can assist in any area and we are willing because we are caring professionals.

“We are prepared and we will come. we don’t have barriers to any place. People say it and hear it. We have a lot of people that are not employed”.

“Anywhere we are asked to go, we are prepared to go. The nurses save lives and any love we save, we saved a generation. so, we are prepared to come”.

Similarly, The Second Vice National President of NANNM, Israel Blessing said people need to feel the presence of nurses and midwives at the IDP camps because they are in need of them to take care of their needs.

She pointed out that Goal 3 of SDGs is to ensure that the health services are accessible and available for all in the community irrespective of level and status in the society.

Israel however called on the government to employ health workers, nurses, midwives and other caregivers as they are ready to take up the challenges

“There are a lot of nurses that are ready and willing to come to the community because it is our part of training for us to work in the nooks and crannies of the community to prevent diseases in community, most especially, Maternal and child death”.

“More Nurse and Midwives when deployed to the community, will be able to educate them about family planning that they need to accept and good for each and everyone and after investigation, we will know the one to administer”. She added.

One of the IDPs from Adamawa that has lived in Wasa Camp for seven years, Hadiza Abubakar said they have faced so many challenges in the camp ranging from no school for the children, lack of water, very low health care services that sometimes led to loosing of their children and members of the family.

She however called on the government for assistance in capacity building for them and their husbands because most of the people in the camp are jobless.

Also, Hanatu John, who is in JSS 3 from Borno said they faced lots of security challenges, and healthcare as she is hopeful of the government to come to their rescue as soon as possible.