Nurse, mother test positive for coronavirus in Epe LG of Lagos State

Latest News
By Subair Mohammed-Lagos
coronavirus, covid-19, cases, US, COVID-19, cote d'ivoire

A nurse and her mother have tested positive for coronavirus in Imokun, Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to a source, the nurse who works at a private hospital and her mother tested positive on Sunday after exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The source said both mother and daughter were not residents in the town, noting that they came to inspect an apartment she intended to hire for her mother in Imokun, Epe town.

Before the reported cases, Epe Local Government was one of the three Local government areas in the state that have not recorded any coronavirus case.

With the new reported cases, a team from the Lagos State Task Force on COVID-19 visited the palace of the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, on Sunday in Papa, Epe to confirm the report after which workers at the palace took them to Imokun.

“The team went to the building in Imokun for contact tracing and they subjected all residents in the building to COVID-19 test.

“They all tested negative but the nurse and her mother were positive. So they took both of them from Imokun to Lagos for further treatment. They have been at the Lagos isolation centre since Sunday,” the source said.

Confirming the cases on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Secretary to Epe Local Government Area, Tunde Subair, said: “COVID-19 is real and community/person-person transmission is ongoing.

“Let’s keep to the rules and directives given out by the government- social distancing, staying home, cough/respiratory etiquette, use of face masks when outside the household. Epe Local Government now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.”

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

FG disburses N43.416bn grant to 24 eligible states 

Latest News

Bayelsa govt sends husband, children of coronavirus patient to 14-day isolation

Latest News

UNIBEN lecturers invent ventilator that works without electricity

Latest News

Gani Adams clocks 50 on Thursday, dedicates birthday to those who died of coronavirus

Comments