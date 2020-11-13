A nurse appeared in a British court on Thursday for allegedly murdering eight babies in the neonatal ward of a hospital.
Nurse Lucy Letby appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court in the north-eastern English town of Warrington.
The 30-year-old is charged with eight counts of murder. All of the victims were under the age of one.
The nurse also faces charges on a further 10 counts of attempted murder, relating to the period between June 2015 and June 2016 while she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in the north-western city of Chester.
The investigation into a number of suspicious deaths at the hospital’s neonatal ward was first launched more than three years ago.
Letby spoke in court only to confirm her name, date of birth and where she lives.
District Judge Nicholas Sanders told the court the case would be sent to Chester Crown Court and Letby would appear on Friday.
She was remanded in custody until the hearing.
(dpa/NAN)
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.
The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.
Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy
A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.
Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving.
Constitution amendment: Send your position to the committee, Senate
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.