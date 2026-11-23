The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has opened the 2026 licensing round portal for 40 oil and gas blocks across three terrains.

The registration on the portal, according to a statement by Head of Corporate Communications and Media at the NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, began on November 20 and will close on January 15, 2027.

The blocks are grouped as follows: Onshore 17, shallow water 14 and deep offshore 9.

For onshore 17 of 40 blocks comprise of: PPL 2A 128, PPL 2A 129, PPL 2A 130, PPL 2A 131, PPL 2A 132, PPL 2A 136, PPL 2A 135, PPL 2A 141, PPL 2A 142, PPL 2A 151, PPL 2A 152, PPL 2A 153, PPL 2A 134, PPL 2A 133, PPL 2A 127, PPL 2A 140, and PPL 2A 154.

Under shallow water 14 of 40 blocks, there are: PPL 2A 143, PPL 2A 144, PPL 2A 145, PPL 2A 146, PPL 2A 147, PPL 2A 149, PPL 2A 150, PPL 2A 157, PPL 2A 137, PPL 2A 138, PPL 2A 139, PPL 2A 148, PPL 2A 155, and PPL 2A 156.

Deep offshore 9 of 40 blocks include: PPL 3018, PPL 3019, PPL 3020, PPL 3021, PPL 3022, PPL 3023, PPL 3012, PPL 303 – DO, and PPL 305 – DO.

NUPRC urged interested bidders to visit the site to view the full list of the 40 blocks as well as the guidelines and frequently asked questions.

The website is programmed to offer a seamless experience for users.

According to the statement, the round will run through five stages: registration and prequalification, access to data, submission of technical and commercial bid, technical evaluation and commercial conference.

The licensing round was first announced by the Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, on October 6, following the approval of President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Petroleum Resources.

The announcement of the round was accompanied by statutory newspaper advertisements, locally and internationally, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

With the bid portal now open, the next event is the pre-bid conference which takes place in Lagos on December 16, 2026.

The commission disclosed that further updates on the licensing round will be made available through the bid portal and its official social media handles.