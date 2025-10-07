NUPENG to Oshiomhole: You’ve lost moral right to speak for workers

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has criticised the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, over his recent comments on the dispute between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the management of Dangote Refinery.

Speaking last Friday on Arise TV, Senator Oshiomhole faulted the industrial action embarked upon by PENGASSAN in protest against the Dangote Refinery, which led to a nationwide shutdown of oil facilities. He described the move as “hasty” and “unfair to other workers.”

Oshiomhole noted that while unions have the right to defend workers, they must do so in ways that do not worsen the country’s economic situation.

“I think that in seeking to protect a particular set of workers, you do not then risk the jobs of several other workers. When you are pursuing a dispute, the tools you deploy must be such that they do not undermine other people’s jobs,” he said.

However, in a statement signed by Comrades Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG President and General Secretary respectively, the union expressed disappointment over Senator Oshiomhole’s remarks, describing them as a betrayal of labour principles and a distortion of established laws.

“We witness with utter disappointment a former labour leader now transformed into a vocal advocate for corporate oppression, actively campaigning against the very rights he once championed. His attempts to rationalise the victimisation of workers for exercising their fundamental rights of association and peaceful action are not only nauseating but represent a flagrant misrepresentation of Nigerian Labour Law and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions,” the statement read.

In the statement titled “Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole’s Undistinguished Anti-Worker Vitriol,” NUPENG accused Oshiomhole of betraying the cause of Nigerian workers by ignoring the sack of over 800 employees while faulting PENGASSAN’s strike method.

“Adams Oshiomhole’s criticism of PENGASSAN’s strike is an act of profound historical revisionism and political amnesia.

Section 31 of the Trade Unions Act, Cap T14, LFN 2004, legally recognises trade disputes, including industrial actions undertaken in sympathy with other workers.

PENGASSAN’s solidarity action with its members at Dangote Refinery is therefore a protected legal action.

The principle that ‘an injury to one is an injury to all’ is the foundational ethic of trade unionism globally,” NUPENG stated.

The union further described Oshiomhole’s stance as hypocritical, noting that he once led similar strikes as NLC President.

“Shockingly, this was a man who served several times on the Governing Council of the ILO and in the Committee on Application of Standards that reviews violations of workers’ rights globally. It is unfortunate that Senator Oshiomhole, by his comments, has demonstrated monumental ignorance of trade unionism,” it added.

NUPENG declared that it would no longer participate in any labour-related event where Senator Oshiomhole is present, describing him as persona non grata among oil and gas workers.

“The leadership of NUPENG hereby declares Senator Adams Oshiomhole persona non grata within the ranks of Nigerian oil and gas workers for his undistinguished denunciation of PENGASSAN’s strike against the unjustifiable sack of 800 engineers.

Henceforth, we will not participate in or lend legitimacy to any event featuring Senator Oshiomhole. The NLC, TUC, and all conscionable civil society organisations should kindly take notice,” the statement said.

The union concluded by describing Oshiomhole’s position as “a dangerous toxin designed to weaken the working class,” adding that his comments amount to a “monumental betrayal.”

“The undistinguished position of Adams Oshiomhole on the PENGASSAN strike qualifies him as the Judas Iscariot of Nigerian trade unionism. What a monumental betrayal of the cause of the working class! We advise Senator Oshiomhole to retire from commenting on labour matters, as he has irretrievably lost the moral right and legitimacy before Nigerian workers, especially those in the oil and gas sector,” NUPENG stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE