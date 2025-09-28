NUPENG raises alarm over inflitrators, disowns ‘PTD Elders’

Amid its cold war with the management of Dangote Refinery, the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has raised the alarm over attempts by a certain group to break its ranks through the promotion of a phony forum called the Elders of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG.

Comrades Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, National President and General Secretary of the union respectively, raised the alarm in a press statement on Sunday night.

NUPENG maintained that such a forum was unknown to its constitution and alleged that certain forces, which it described as “unconscionable Capitalists with filthy wealth,” were behind the faceless group to deceive, manipulate, mislead, and create confusion within the oil and gas sector and the wider public.

The statement warned members of the public and the media to be wary of the so-called PTD Elders, insisting that it was fraudulent, illegitimate, and acting with criminal intent.

The union further declared that the only National Chairman of the PTD-NUPENG recognized by its constitution is the one under the leadership of Augustine Egbon.

The statement read in part: “The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) issues this stern warning to all stakeholders, security agencies, the media, and the general public regarding the criminal and fraudulent activities of some faceless groups and individuals who are impersonating as leaders and elders of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG.

“It has come to our attention that these unscrupulous elements are operating under the non-existent and illegitimate banner of ‘PTD Elders’ or ‘PTD Leaders’ to deceive, manipulate, mislead and create confusion within the oil and gas sector and the wider public.

“We wish to state clearly here that these individuals are paid agents of unconscionable Capitalists with filthy wealth accumulated over the labour and sweat of workers who have been denied the right of freedom of association/unionism.

“The paid agents have engaged in failed attempts to blackmail, misinform, and manipulate the public for the sake of destabilizing NUPENG and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG.

“For the record, the struggle to control, manipulate, and totally destroy the soul of NUPENG and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Union by unconscionable Capitalists and their hired agents started long before now.

“But they have always failed in their machinations due to the alertness and vigilance of committed and indefatigable members and leaders of our great union and the PTD Branch of NUPENG.

“You all recall the brutal and vicious attacks on the leadership of the union in Abuja on 1st November 2023, for which the perpetrators are currently facing criminal charges at the FCT High Court in Abuja.

“It is very imperative, therefore, to inform the general public that the current blackmail against NUPENG is a continuation of the machinations of those that want to exterminate NUPENG at all costs.

“Furthermore, NUPENG wishes to state in the strongest possible terms that the ONLY recognized and constitutionally elected Executive of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of NUPENG is the leadership led by Comrade Augustine Egbon as its National Chairman.

“There is no known or recognized group within the PTD-NUPENG known as ‘PTD Elders’ or ‘PTD Leaders.’ Any person or group operating under such a designation is fraudulent, illegitimate, and acting with criminal intent.

“Consequently, NUPENG alerts the general public and media to disregard communication, directives, or requests from anyone claiming to represent a ‘PTD Elders’ group.

“All legitimate engagements with the Petroleum Tanker Drivers must be conducted only through the officially recognized office of the PTD led by Comrade Augustine Egbon.

“NUPENG also calls on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and all other relevant security agencies to treat these impersonators as criminals.

“We demand the immediate identification, arrest, and prosecution of anyone involved in this fraudulent impersonation to face the full wrath of the law.”

