Number of coronavirus cases rises to 24 in South Africa

South Africa reported eight more cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number to 24.

All the new cases contracted the disease during trips to European countries, including Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Greece, according to Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize.

“So far, all infected patients in the country have a history of trips to Europe.

“More suspected cases will be verified soon,’’ Mkhize said.

He said all relevant announcements will be made public in the future.

On Thursday, Mkhize revised the number of infected cases from 17 to 16, after a 32-year-old male in Free State Province, had tested positive.

Of the eight new cases, four are in Gauteng Province, two in KwaZulu-Natal and two in Western Cape, Mkhize said in his Friday announcement.

In a related development, Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, said the government had not yet decided to impose a travel ban as a result of the spread of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Various aspects are being looked at before the cabinet can make an informed decision, she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to convene an urgent cabinet meeting on Sunday to focus on various aspects around the pandemic that hit many countries around the world.

(Xinhua/NAN)