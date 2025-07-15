NULGE: Oyo labour leaders drum support for Adeogun’s reelection

Labour leaders across Oyo, including the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), have thrown their full weight behind the re-election of Comrade c as the President of the union.

The show of solidarity came during the official flag-off of Adeogun’s reelection campaign held on Monday, July 14, at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

The event marked the beginning of a statewide branch-to-branch campaign under the banner of the Authentic Integrity Group (AIG), popularly known as Ayo Ni Ooo, Ayo Ni Temi.

In his address, Comrade Adeogun expressed deep gratitude to members and leaders present, describing the flag-off as more than a formal exercise, but rather a reaffirmation of the union’s core values deeply rooted in integrity, service, and people-centered leadership.

“Today is a bold reminder that integrity still lives among us.

“We are not new to this struggle. We are a tested team that has brought credibility, fairness, and excellence to the administration of our great Union,” Adeogun declared.

Highlighting his achievements, Adeogun noted significant progress in members’ welfare, transparency in union finances, career development opportunities, and consistent advocacy for improved working conditions in the local government system.

He called on members to resist any attempt to hijack the union’s will and reaffirmed his readiness for a free, fair, and credible election scheduled for August 7, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The chairman of the Oyo State NLC, Comrade Kayode Martins, expressed strong confidence in Adeogun’s leadership and reiterated the NLC’s endorsement of his reelection.

“Comrade Adeogun is a tested and trusted hand. His achievements speak for themselves. Though the number of delegates committed to him is already enough to guarantee victory, we want unity of purpose. We want all 36 branches aligned behind his vision,” Martins said.

Martins emphasized that good leadership should be retained, saying, “Nobody changes a working leadership. It is only defective leadership people seek to replace.”

Similarly, Comrade Olanipekun Oluwaseun, Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in Oyo State, described Adeogun as a vital asset to the labour movement in the state.

“We are here to prove that Comrade Adeogun is a full-time asset to the labour struggle in Oyo State, and we are here to give our full support to Comrade Adeogun as a visionary labour leader. There is no vacancy in NULGE in Oyo state,” Olanipekun declared.

Also, the Chairperson, Oyo state Women Committee of the NLC, Comrade Kikelomo Aiyedun, declared the full support of women in the labour union for Comrade Adeogun stressing his impactful leadership that has led to career advancement, improved welfare for NULGE members, and enhanced service delivery across the 33 LGAs of the state.

“He has been a wonderful Comrade in our midst at the NLC and so many of our members look up to him as a source inspiration and motivation towards advancing the course of labour struggle. This is due to his leadership acumen and inclusive approach to labour governance, ” Comrade Aiyedun affirmed.

As the campaign train moves across the 36 branches of the union, Comrade Aiyedun declared that the widespread support for Adeogun is indicative of a potential smooth path to his reelection.