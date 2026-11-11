NULGE fumes over withheld Osun LG funds, demands FG intervention

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has condemned the continued withholding of funds due to local governments in Osun State, warning that the development is worsening the crisis in the council system and exposing workers to undue hardship.

The union, which demanded urgent intervention by the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders, said local government employees must not be made to bear the consequences of political disagreements, leadership disputes, and administrative failures.

In a statement jointly signed by its President-General, Comrade Aliyu Haruna, and General Secretary, Comrade Gambo Isah, and made available to journalists in Abuja, NULGE described the situation as unacceptable, particularly as affected workers embarked on a warning strike from Sunday, November 8, to Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

It maintained that the financial autonomy of local governments, as affirmed by the Supreme Court, must go beyond constitutional pronouncements to guarantee actual access to funds, effective service delivery, and prompt payment of workers’ salaries and entitlements.

According to the union, local government autonomy would remain meaningless if councils were denied access to their financial resources, warning that no local government could function effectively under such circumstances.

NULGE consequently demanded the immediate resolution of all outstanding issues surrounding the release and accessibility of funds due to the councils in Osun State.

It also called for an urgent and lasting resolution of the leadership crisis in the state’s local government system in strict compliance with constitutional and legal provisions.

The union further urged the authorities to ensure that workers were not subjected to salary delays, denial of legitimate entitlements, or victimisation as a result of the ongoing crisis.

Calling on the Federal Government, Osun State Government, and other stakeholders to urgently intervene, NULGE said constructive engagement among the parties was necessary to restore normalcy and industrial harmony in the affected councils.

The national leadership expressed solidarity with NULGE members in Osun State, assuring them that the union would not abandon its responsibility to defend their rights, welfare, and dignity.

While urging the affected workers to remain peaceful and disciplined, it called on all parties to demonstrate political maturity and a genuine commitment to resolving the impasse without further delay.

The union warned that the continued withholding of local government funds went beyond an industrial relations dispute, describing it as a threat to grassroots democracy, effective service delivery, and the economic survival of thousands of families dependent on council workers.

It insisted that the time for political blame games was over, urging decisive action to end the crisis and safeguard the interests of local government employees.