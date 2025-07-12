NUJ reelects Maizare as chairman,other executives in Zamfara

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, has re-elected Ibrahim Musa Maizare as chairman, along with other executives, to run the affairs of the union for a second term in the state.

The Zamfara NUJ Council election was peacefully conducted on Saturday at the Press Centre in Gusau, the state capital.

The election, which was conducted under the Credentials Committee headed by Dahiru Samaila Mafara, saw all the positions returned unopposed.

The inauguration of the new council executives was presided over by representatives of the NUJ National President — the Vice President of Zone A, Muhammad Tukur Umar, and the Zonal Secretary, Abdulrazak Bello Kaura — with the administration of the oath of office.

In his remarks, the Zonal Vice President charged the new executives to uphold the constitution of the union and prioritise the welfare, protection, and professional development of members.

He emphasised the need for regular training, capacity building, and timely dissemination of information to members.

He further appealed to all practising journalists in the state to ensure unity, mutual respect, and prompt payment of their check-off dues and practising fees, as part of their responsibilities to the union.

Those returned in the election include:

Ibrahim Musa Maizare as Chairman

Vice Chairman: Halliru MB Umar from NTA

Secretary: Ibrahim Ahmad Gada from the News Agency of Nigeria

Assistant Secretary: Jamilu Sani Tsafe from The Legacy Newspaper

Treasurer: Nafisa Abubakar Kanoma from Zamfara Radio

Financial Secretary: Surajo Muhammad from Pride FM

Internal Auditor: Ibrahim Muhammad from The Legacy Newspaper

