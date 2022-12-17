NUJ inaugurates nine-member ethics, disciplinary committee in Zamfara

Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has inaugurated nine-member ethics and disciplinary committee during its congress in the state.

According to the Zamfara NUJ chairman Ibrahim Musa Maizare, during the council Congress held on Saturday at the NUJ press centre in Gusau, said journalism plays a key role in purifying political affairs and ways of managing the work of the government.

“It is disheartening to note that the ethics of journalism are now being compromised, which is a threat to the reputation of the profession”.

Maizare disclosed that in an effort to address this problem, it has come out with a way to sanitize the Journalism profession in the state.

“The State Council of the NUJ is today inaugurating an Ethics And Disciplinary Committee. We have carefully selected reputable veterans who worked and left a landmark in the profession to serve as members of the Committee.”

“The action is in line with Article 7 of the NUJ Constitution that mandates the State Councils to form this kind of Committee.”

“I want to use this opportunity to call on my colleagues In Pen Profession to give the Committee their maximum corporation to enable its members to discharge their assign responsibilities diligently.”

He stated that within four months of their stewardship they were able to record some achievements which include overhauling the Council’s vehicle and furnishing offices at the Press Centre.

“We were also able to maintain a cordial relationship among working journalists in the State.”

“I would like to acknowledge the utmost attention the media is having from Zamfara State Government.

The NUJ state chairman commended the state government for the establishment of Gols City FM and the rehabilitation of Zamfara Radio in the state.

“We hope this gesture will be extended to the state legacy newspaper, the only newspapers house in the state.”

“It’s worthy to state that the Council of NUJ is planning to organize training for its members, to make them more relevant to modern journalism.”

He appealed to all members of the union to maintain active participation in all union activities for its development.





