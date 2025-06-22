NUJ honours Zulum as media-friendly governor

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has been conferred with the ‘Media-Friendly Governor’ award by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in recognition of his administration’s consistent engagement with the media and support for press freedom.

The award was presented on Saturday during a ceremony held at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the NUJ.

Governor Zulum, represented by his Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mallumbe, expressed gratitude to the Union, describing the media-friendly governor award as a reflection of the strong partnership between the Borno State Government and the media.

“This award is not just an accolade for me personally but a testament to the thriving partnership between the Borno State Government and the media,” Zulum stated.

“It underscores our commitment to fostering an environment where a free, vibrant and responsible press can flourish.”

Zulum paid tribute to journalists, particularly those covering the North-East, for their courage in reporting under difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions.

“We have witnessed firsthand the invaluable role journalists play, often at great personal risk, in bringing to light the challenges we face and celebrating the resilience of our people,” he added.

The governor described the NUJ as a pillar of democracy and a voice for the voiceless, noting that objective reportage remains crucial in promoting transparency, accountability and public trust in governance.

Zulum used the opportunity to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to supporting a free press while encouraging journalists to embrace emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency, speed and audience engagement.

He, however, cautioned against the risks of misinformation and ethical breaches.“A well-informed citizenry is essential for good governance and sustainable development. On this significant anniversary, I congratulate the NUJ and urge continued dedication to the values of truth and integrity,” he said.

Zulum’s delegation to the event included the Special Adviser on Media, Malam Dauda Iliya, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Internal Security, Alhaji Aminu Chamalwa.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, who represented President Bola Tinubu, assured the media community of the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding press freedom and supporting the evolving media landscape.

“The Tinubu administration will continue to promote policies that uphold media freedom and deepen our partnership with the NUJ,” Malagi said.

Governor Zulum is a multiple award-winning leader, having previously received the NUJ Good Governance Award (2024), Most Promising First-Term Governor (2019), and the Forbes Africa Leadership Award (2024), among others.

The NUJ@70 celebration attracted dignitaries including the deputy governors of Kano, Bauchi, Oyo and Ondo states; Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare; heads of federal media agencies; past presidents of the NUJ; veteran journalists and media professionals from across the country.

