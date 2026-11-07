NUJ honours Oborevwori as media-friendly governor of the year 

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has honoured Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, with the Media-Friendly Governor of the Year Award in recognition of his administration’s cordial relationship with the media and commitment to press freedom.

The award was presented at the fourth edition of the NUJ Annual Milestone Recognition of Media Icons in Nigeria, held on Saturday at Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, with the theme, “Strengthening Democracy Through Responsible Journalism and Good Governance.”

Oborevwori, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Government House, Prince Johnson Erijo, also delivered the keynote address, highlighting the critical role of responsible journalism in strengthening democratic institutions and promoting good governance.

The governor described a free and responsible press as indispensable to democracy, noting that citizens could only make informed decisions and hold public officials accountable when they have access to credible information.

He said the relationship between democracy and journalism was mutually reinforcing, explaining that while democracy guarantees press freedom, responsible journalism strengthens democratic institutions and keeps government connected to the people.

According to Oborevwori, the sacrifices made by veteran journalists underscore the need to protect press freedom and uphold the professional standards that give journalism its credibility.

The governor, however, stressed that press freedom must go hand in hand with professional responsibility, urging journalists to uphold accuracy, fairness and integrity in their reports.

He warned against the growing spread of misinformation, hate speech and unverified reports, particularly in the digital age, where the pressure to break news and attract attention could sometimes undermine factual reporting.

“Public trust is the foundation of journalism. Once lost, it is difficult to regain,” he said, urging media practitioners to remain independent, courageous and committed to the public interest.

Earlier, NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, said the recognition programme was conceived to celebrate individuals whose contributions had made lasting impacts on journalism, humanity and national development.

He commended the Oborevwori administration for maintaining what he described as a cordial relationship with journalists, noting that the union’s observations indicated no reported cases of intimidation, harassment or arrest of journalists in the state in the discharge of their professional duties.

Yahya also praised the administration’s investments in road infrastructure, efforts to settle inherited debts and contractual obligations, as well as its social welfare programmes targeted at widows, indigent families and other vulnerable groups.

He said the governor’s acceptance of the invitation demonstrated his appreciation of the media’s role in society and the importance of constructive engagement between government and journalists.

Chairman of the occasion and former NUJ President, Dr. Chris Isiguzo, commended the current leadership of the union for sustaining the annual recognition initiative, describing continuity in leadership as essential to building strong institutions.