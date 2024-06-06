The Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council, has conferred the title of “Baba awon Akoroyin” (Father of Journalists) on Prophet Sam Olu Alo.

Alo is the Zonal Superintendent of Grace Of Mercy Zone, Essien Region, Nigeria, and Overseas.

He is also the founder of Adamimogo Communications Limited, which operates Adamimogo 107.7FM in Ekiti, Adamimogo 93.1FM in Lekki, Lagos, and Adamimogo 105.1FM in Ibadan.

The NUJ’s decision to honour Alo stems from his significant contributions to the media, as well as his philanthropic efforts towards the poor, less privileged, orphanages, widows, and the downtrodden in society.

The Correspondent Chapel commended his dedication and impactful initiatives aimed at uplifting the community.

“Your dedication, wisdom, and faithfulness inspire us all. We don’t just give awards to people casually; we have been monitoring him for the past eight years,” the Chapel stated, emphasizing the depth of their appreciation for Alo’s sustained and meaningful contributions.

Speaking at the commissioning of Adamimogo 107.7FM, Ekiti, the Olojudo Of Ido Faboro-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro described the project as unprecedented particularly for someone like Alo to have had high respect for this town.

He said Alo would have sited the radio station in Ado-Ekiti but considered Ido-Ekiti town for the project which is the highest land in the whole Southwest state with about 600 meters above sea level.

He said, “We are higher than Ado, Akure and Ibadan, which means that any radio you sited here is bound to travel far because of the height.

“I’m happy that someone is utilising the natural gift of the town, the publicity the town has gotten for the past few weeks is unprecedented because people now know about the town all over Western Nigeria.

Speaking on Nigeria’s current economic challenges, the monarch urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s federal government-led administration.

“With Tinubu, we are in good hands, and things will be good, let’s give him more time, everybody will be happy by the time they begin to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“Nigeria was down in the gutter before, so, it will take more than one year for someone to fix it, I’m not one of the people complaining, I pray that he will succeed.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE