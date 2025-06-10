NUJ FCT chairman felicitates Akpabio’s wife on 54th birthday

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory Council, Comrade Grace Ike, has extended warm birthday felicitations to the Wife of the Senate President, Dr Mrs Unoma Akpabio, hailing her as a “visionary leader, compassionate employer, and a beacon of hope for the less privileged”

In a congratulatory message the NUJ FCT Chair Comrade Grace Ike of the Advocate Broadcasting Network (ADBN) commended Mrs Akpabio for her outstanding contributions to society, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and community development.

“Mrs Akpabio has consistently shown an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the vulnerable within our society,” Ike noted. “From awarding scholarships to disadvantaged children and facilitating medical outreaches, to empowering women through skills training and supporting community infrastructure, her influence has been both far-reaching and profoundly impactful.”

Among her notable philanthropic interventions are the funding of medical treatments for the indigent, scholarships, medical care as well as projects in local governments across Akwa Ibom State

“Her generosity and devotion to social responsibility have set a commendable benchmark for corporate citizenship,” Ike added. “She continues to inspire many with her integrity and tireless service.”

As Mrs Akpabio celebrates another year of life, I join countless well-wishers in praying for her continued good health, strength, and prosperity.

“Happy Birthday, Dr Mrs Unoma Akpabio! May your compassion and vision continue to illuminate the path for many,” the statement concluded.