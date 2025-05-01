NUJ FCT chair salutes workers, demands press freedom, fair condition of service

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark International Workers’ Day, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, Comrade Grace Ike, on Thursday praised the hard work and dedication of workers, while also calling for greater press freedom and improved working conditions for journalists.

In her May Day message, Ike addressed the struggles faced by many workers — particularly journalists — as a result of the current economic situation. She echoed this year’s theme: “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship.”

“Workers’ Day is not just a time to honour the value of work, but also a time to recommit ourselves to protecting the civic space — a space where every voice matters, where truth is defended, and where rights are respected,” she said.

Comrade Ike highlighted the difficult times Nigerian workers are enduring, citing the rising cost of living, job insecurity, and limited opportunities. She warned that these challenges not only affect people’s livelihoods, but also threaten the fundamental freedoms that underpin democracy.

“The media plays a vital role, now more than ever. Journalists must continue to speak out, hold leaders accountable, and protect the voices of the vulnerable,” she said. “We must defend press freedom, push back against censorship, and fight for fair treatment at work.”

She also called on all sectors — government, private employers, and civil society — to support workers by fostering better working environments.

“Let us not allow these economic struggles to erode our rights or silence us,” she urged. “Instead, let our shared difficulties unite us in building a fairer Nigeria where every worker has a genuine chance to thrive.”

As the first woman to lead the NUJ FCT Council, Comrade Ike concluded her message with a strong appeal for unity and collective action.

“On this Workers’ Day, I call on everyone — from the government to employers — to stand with us. Let us protect our freedoms, invest in our people, and transform workers’ sacrifices into real progress for our country.”

