NUJ expresses concern over death toll of former New Nigerian Newspapers staff

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna State has expressed deep concern over the alarming death toll of former employees of New Nigerian Newspapers who are still awaiting their entitlements from 19 Northern State Governors.

According to the union, 111 former staff members have died while 45 others are currently hospitalised battling various health issues due to the non-payment of their severance benefits.

The NUJ is calling on the concerned authorities to take immediate action to settle the outstanding benefits, emphasizing that the governors have realized far more than the amount needed to settle staff liabilities from the sale of assets.

The union also commended the Kaduna State Government’s efforts in addressing insecurity, particularly the collaboration between the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in tackling kidnapping and banditry.

However, they expressed concern over the resurgence of street gangsters in areas like motor parks and pedestrian bridges.

Additionally, the NUJ requested that the Kaduna State Government reconsider relocating ministerial briefings to the NUJ Press Centre for broader coverage and better accessibility to promote transparency and accountability.

The union also praised Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, for his leadership qualities and efforts to advance the interests of his constituents and Nigerians.