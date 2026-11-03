NUJ demands probe into alleged assault on Sokoto secretary

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has demanded an investigation into the alleged assault on its secretary, Muhammad Nasir Bello, by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) during an APC youth rally at the Government House, Sokoto, on Tuesday.

The rally was organised by youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in support of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Ahmed Aliyu and other party candidates.

Bello, who is the Sokoto correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was reportedly attacked while covering the rally, despite presenting his identification cards to the security operatives.

The NUJ, in a statement signed by its state chairman, Usman Mohammed Binji, said the operatives allegedly assaulted Bello and ejected him from the area designated for journalists at the Government House gallery.

The union said the incident left the journalist with injuries to his legs, hands, and other parts of his body, while his clothes were torn and his mobile phone damaged.

Condemning the incident, the NUJ described the alleged assault as a violation of press freedom and the right of journalists to carry out their professional duties without intimidation.

“The NUJ emphasises that journalists are neither political opponents nor participants in political rallies. They are professionals carrying out their constitutional responsibility of gathering and disseminating information in the public interest,” the statement said.

The council called on the Sokoto State Government and relevant security authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident and ensure that those found responsible were held accountable.

It also demanded that Bello receive adequate medical attention and compensation for his damaged property and injuries.

The union further urged the state government to direct security personnel attached to the Government House and other public institutions to respect journalists and guarantee their safety while performing their duties.

It warned that it would not tolerate any form of violence, intimidation or harassment against media practitioners, regardless of the political party or institution involved.

“Any attack on a journalist performing a lawful duty is an attack on the public’s right to know,” the council said.