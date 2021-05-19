NUJ confers Role model award on education development to gov Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been honoured with the Role Model Award on Education Development by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The award was in recognition of Governor Bello’s innovative leadership style which has translated into the successes recorded in many strata of the society; the education sector inclusive.

The award was presented to the governor by the National President of NUJ, Christopher Isiguzo, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Isiguzo noted that the honour was on the back of the governor’s sterling performance and infrastructural development across all sectors of the state.

The Union noted that the governor has done well in the area of Education amongst his giant stride in security, infrastructure, civil service reforms, youth and women empowerment.

Receiving the award, governor Bello commended the NUJ for their fair and objective reportage which has put his administration on its toe.

“This has led to the developmental strides recorded in the state,” he said.

The governor noted that the award was a call to continue to prioritise the welfare of the Kogi people, reassuring that his administration will continue to pursue reforms and programmes to improve the livelihoods of the majority of the people.

“Bello said any nation who seeks a better future has to look inward and develop the younger generation, stressing that education remains the bedrock of the development of any society.

The governor said he is not against criticism but will appreciate constructive criticism which will prompt his government to do more.

“Kogi youths are no longer referred to as leaders of tomorrow but are leaders of today that is the reason why our youths no longer participate in crimes both in and outside Kogi State. Kogi citizens now hold their heads high.”

Bello who said his government inherited a well-divided state along ethnic, religious, class and several other lines stressed that he has, however, brought unity to the entire state.

“Today by our actions and by preaching what we do, we have been so educated that we chose nothing other than unity.”

The governor who has continued to receive commendation across the globe said he has also been able to judiciously manage the state resources, “We have to manage the little resources, balance the utilization, prudently manage resources, that is why we are able to achieve this modest achievement so far been celebrated by the VC, Rector and others in the education sectors.”

It is noteworthy that the administration of His Excellency Yahaya Bello has built a full-fledged Scientifically based academic citadel, the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara; constructed the College of Medicine, {Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba) brought infrastructure development at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, College of Education in Kabba and Ankpa respectively amidst other infrastructural development in the state education sector.

