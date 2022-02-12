NUJ calls for inquest, restitution over PMS mishap

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), has lent its voice to the call for a clinical inquest on the importation of high menthol premium motor spirit (PMS) that has turned into what it described as a “national mishap.”

National President of the Union, Comrade Chris Isiguzo in a statement said the importers of this fuel should be responsible for national restitution as the issue cannot be politicised, especially as it has caused damage to private auto assets.

According to him, it was regrettable to note that while the public grappled with the painful reality on how to handle the matter, the national oil company and some of the importers of bad fuel are going back and forth on the matter.

The statement reads in part: “It has become imperative to note that after over four years of uninterrupted availability of premium motor spirit (PMS), Nigerians over the past few days have been grappling with buying the products at filling stations across some parts of the country.

“The present challenge the Union understands is as a result of the importation of PMS with higher than normal methanol level.

“Since the unfortunate development, it is regrettable to observe that there have been some back and forths between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and some of its designated importers over the “bad fuel.”

“It is expected that as responsible corporate organisations, the importers of the contaminated fuel will take full responsibility and seek restitution for this national mishap.

“At the same time, the NUJ believes that with measures already undertaken by the management of the NNPC, especially with a presidential inquest on the way, there should be limits to politicizing such a sensitive economic matter.

“Rather, what ought to obtain now is for a demand that the probe panel as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari is conclusive, while adequate compensation be paid to all verifiable claims of those whose vehicles may have been affected by the high methanol PMS.

“Also, the NUJ after having appraised efforts by the Mele Kyari-led NNPC management notes with satisfaction measures to shore up supply of recalled contaminated fuel to ensure that Nigerians do not suffer needlessly.

“We enjoin the NNPC through the Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority to monitor filling stations to ensure that those with products dispense them appropriately to curb artificial scarcity and undue pump adjustments.

“At a time such as this national emergency, it is our duty as citizens to support initiatives to stem such ugly situation,” Isiguzo stated.