NUEE threatens to shut down national grid again

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has again threatened to shut down the national grid if the Federal Government failed to honour their demands soon.

This was even as they maintained that the two weeks given to resolve the crisis has elapsed.

In a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the zonal organising secretary, North West of NUEE, Comrade Dukat Ayuba, noted that while the negotiation is still ongoing, but the shutting down of the national grid still hangs.

Ayuba lamented that the so-called privatisation of the sector was a scam because nine years after being taken over by investors nothing as change.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“That was why we kicked against privatising the distribution sector because the investors don’t have the capacity and expertise. As committed Nigerians, we advised the government against it. But the government was hell-bent on doing so.

“The investors are still operating with obsolete equipment dating back to 35, 40, and 50 years. One will expect that with the coming of the investors they will replace these obsolete equipment but nothing has been done.

According to the union leader, the nation still generates 5,000 megawatts of electricity, saying, this is the same 5,000 megawatts we used to generate. So what is the benefit of privatisation?

“We now generate megawatts with higher tariffs. Bringing hardships to the homes of millions of Nigerians. This will only happen in Nigeria,” he stressed

Also speaking, a member of the Central Executive Committee, Wisdom Nwachukwu, noted that the Federal Government now wants to sell Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).





“They are going behind meeting with some stakeholders. We are watching them. We will not allow that. We are patriotic Nigerians who want the best for our country.

Elaborating further, the Vice President, North West, NUEE Ado Gaya revealed that the 16 months demanded by the electricity workers is their legitimate earnings which involve 55,000 workers.

However, he said nine years after, the workers have not received a dime, saying, many of the workers have died, while those who were laid off are sufferings with their families.

FG Alone Can’t Fund Education Adequately — Minister

NUEE threatens to shut down national grid again