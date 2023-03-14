The level of immorality in our society has reached a stage where it should be addressed. Indecency has become the order of the day, and it has terribly affected the younger generation. In our society today, youths especially the ladies wear and flaunt dresses that exposes private parts of their body in public places like markets, mall and at events and occasions.

They post nude pictures on social media that arouses sexual desires which is dentrimental to young children.

Movies and programmes that are aired on TV in recent times are full of sexually explicit scenes.

In addition, relationships among young boys and girls gives room for pre-marital sex. This may likely lead to unwanted pregnancy, abortion, STDs and even untimely death.

There is also the urge for ladies to attract men for material gain.

Now, there are many reasons for immorality in our society. These include poor parental upbringing and guidance, peer pressure, following trends and so on.

The body, they say, is considered to be chaste and scared. When one loses this scaredness, the person loses their dignity.

Therefore parents, teachers and religious leaders should teach and preach morality, modesty, and decency. This will aid proper upbringing of children.

Parents should look out for their children and control what they watch on TV and see or read on social media.

Sexually explicit movies should be well censored.

Children they say are the leaders of tomorrow.





Fatimat Momohjimoh, Mass Communication Department, Bayero University Kano.

